Pamela Jay Norris, 51 of Taneytown, MD Passed suddenly due to illness Friday, December 27, 2019 at Sinai Hospital She was born February 25, 1968 in Baltimore, MD the daughter of Wilson Norris, Jr. and the late Evelyn Davis. She was a laundry assistant at Westminster Health Care Center. Hobbies included reading and collecting cookbooks. Surviving in addition to her father are Son Noah Ryan Norris, Brothers Roger Bynaker, Dwight Bynaker and Ralph Norris, Sister Lila Walizer. Also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 3, 2020 10 to 11 AM with funeral services 11 AM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784(Beside S. Carroll High) Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mt. Airy, MD Those desiring may make contributions to help care for her son Noah C/O Tammy Delph, 29 Courier Dr. Taneytown, MD 21787
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 30, 2019