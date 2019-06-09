Pamela Sue Sherfey, a beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Aunt, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster at the age of 71. Born September 2, 1947 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late William Bliss Brill and the late Doris George Brill. She was a devoted, faithful and loving wife of Carl Sherfey of Westminster, her husband of 50 years. Pamela started her teaching career in Baltimore County until she stopped to raise her children. She returned to teaching as a nursery school teacher at Messiah Lutheran Nursey then became a substitute teacher in Carroll County. She was then hired as a school teacher at Freedom Elementary School and moved to Linton Springs Elementary School to open the school. Pam worked diligently educating the children she loved so much for well over 16 years. She was awarded the Carroll County Environmental Teacher of the Year twice, along with multiple other accolades. While at Linton Springs Elementary School she helped establish the school as a green school and was instrumental in helping her students establish a wetlands area between Linton Springs and Century High School. Pam also wrote and piloted a new science and space curriculum for Carroll County. She had been a member of Messiah Lutheran Church for more than 45 years where she had been Christian Education Director and she loved sharing her faith. She loved crafts, gardening, farming, raising and caring for animals, and often had school field trips to her farm. She also loved bird watching with her husband as the "spotter" on their many trips locally and afar. Surviving are her children and their spouses Brian and Kara Sherfey, Jennifer and Pat Wilhelm, Jason and Laura Sherfey, Jeremy and Suzy Sherfey, and Holly and Chris Spoonire, grandchildren Kayla Sherfey, Kyle Sherfey, Michael Wilhelm, April Wilhelm, Jacob Sherfey, Abigail Sherfey, Gabriel Sherfey, Olivia Sherfey, Emma Sherfey, and Annabelle Sherfey, sister-in-law Vicki Brill and goddaughter Kristen Brill. She was predeceased by her brother Bill Brill. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home with Rev. Michael Dubsky officiating. Interment in Druid Ridge Cemetery, Pikesville. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to the organizations who support her mission in life to love and care for all animals and our environment which has been given to us by our Lord God. These memorial contributions may be made in Pam's name to Little Long Ears Miniature Donkey Rescue, 1558 Bollinger Rd., Westminster, MD 21157 (please put in memory of Pam Sherfey in the memo) or on their website www.littlelongearsminiaturedonkeyrescue.com, or to Bear Branch Nature Center, 300 John Owings Rd., Westminster, MD 21158 (please put Bear Branch Nature Center Park Legacy Fund in memo and make check payable to Carroll County Commissioners), or to Hashawa Environmental Center, 300 John Owings Rd., Westminster, MD 21158 (please put Hashawa Environmental Center in memo and make check payable to Carroll County Commissioners). Published in Carroll County Times on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary