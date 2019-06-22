Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Services
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Pat Hofmeister Obituary
Mary Patricia "Pat" Hofmeister, 73, of Taneytown, MD, died peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle in Carlisle, PA. Born May 11, 1946 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Emily (Flaggs) Dey. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald Lee Hofmeister, to whom she was married for 47 years. He died in June of 2016. Pat was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Taneytown and was a resident of the Carroll Vista community for 10 years. She enjoyed playing cards, watching movies, shopping, eating out with family and friends and traveling. She was a fan of the Baltimore Ravens. Surviving are daughters, Donna Furlan and husband Bryan of Carlisle, PA, and Debora McDonald and husband Neil of Hanover, PA; grandson, Dalton McDonald; brother-in-law, Walter Hofmeister of Catonsville, MD; 2 nieces and 1 nephew. She is also remembered by special friends, Brenda and Doug Landis. Pat was predeceased by her brother, Richard Dey, Jr. and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Hofmeister. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD, with Deacon Darrell Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Randallstown. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pat's name may be made to the , 2002 Clipper Park Rd, Baltimore, MD 21211.
Published in Carroll County Times on June 22, 2019
