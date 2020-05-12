Patricia Ann Compton "Pat" Thompson
1941 - 2020
Patricia "Pat" Ann Compton Thompson, 79, of Manchester, MD, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her home. Born on February 18, 1941, in Rockville, MD, she was the daughter of the late John "Jack" E. and Margaret Welch Huber. She was the beloved wife of the late Stephen Randal Thompson, who passed away in 2016. Years ago, Pat worked as an office supervisor analyst for Fleet Management. Surviving her is her daughter and caregiver: Andrea Witt and husband Daniel of Manchester, MD, daughter: Angela Blevins of Manchester, MD, grandchildren: Abigaile Witt (Brian), Chelsea Witt (Matt), Elizabeth Davis and husband Donald, Amanda Caton and husband Brad, and Jessica Puller and husband Rick, numerous great-grandchildren, and siblings: William Edward Compton and wife Sara of Pennsylvania, Robert Ashton Compton and wife Ruth of New Hampshire, and John Compton and wife Lisa of Virginia. She was predeceased by a grandson: Daniel Witt, Jr., and a son-in-law: Bruce Blevins. Funeral services and interment are private. If desired, donations in Pat's memory may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

Published in Carroll County Times on May 12, 2020.
