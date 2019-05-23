Patricia Ann Gropp, age 90, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Carroll Hospice's Dove House. Born January 16, 1929, in Greensburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Milburn E. Albright and Jenny Bertha Kotouch. She was predeceased by her first husband William L. Wigle, Sr. and husband Carl Lee Gropp. Patricia had worked for many years with the former Hecht Company Department Store in Columbia in their security department. She and her husband had lived in Chincoteague, VA for 30 years where she enjoyed the wild ponies and the beach. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, William L. Wigle and Laurie A. Jaeger of Lafayette, IN; daughters and sons-in-law: Sandra Lee and John Grant Biblehiner of Taneytown and Leigh Ann and Trevor Page Cornett of Katy, TX; brother and sister-in-law William K. and Bernice Albright of Adamstown, MD, sister-in-law Vera Albright and grandchildren: Zachary Carl Cornett and Erica Leigh Hoobler. She was predeceased by brothers: Robert and Richard Albright and sister Maxine Lehman. The family will receive friends on Friday, Mary 24, 2019, from 11 to 1pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 1pm. Interment will follow in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Marriottsville. The family will kindly accept donations of flowers or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Published in Carroll County Times on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary