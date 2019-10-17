Carroll County Times Obituaries
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Patricia Ann Huber


1930 - 2019
Patricia Ann Huber Obituary
Patricia Ann (O'Connor) Huber, age 89, died on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Encore at Turf Valley. Born July 20, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Thomas F. O'Connor and Marie R. O'Connor, beloved wife of the late Carroll L. Huber, devoted mother of Susan Smith, Sharon Binder, Sandy Huber, Terry Phillips (Ray), Denise Goss (Dennis), Craig Huber (Pat) and Mark Huber (Melissa). Proud grandmother of 14, Jeff Smith (Diane); Matt Felty (Julie); Keri, Randy (Kelly), Brian (Lyndsay) Phillips; Anna McNaboe (Patrick); Maria Binder; Trevor and Megan Goss; Loree and Clint Huber; Amy, Erin and Ben Huber and 9 great grandchildren. Predeceased by her sister Doris Russ. Pat was a wonderful homemaker for 7 children. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing scrabble, cards, triominos and doing jigsaw puzzles. Private family service. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 17, 2019
