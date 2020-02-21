|
|
Patricia Ann Humple, age 77, of Sykesville, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Northwest Hospital Center in Randallstown. Born February 12, 1943 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Charles & Ethel (Morris) Beall. She was the wife of the late Walter Humple, Sr. Her survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Johnny Sies of Sykesville; son, Daniel Humple of Finksburg and his fiancee, Susan; sisters, Penny Scott of WV and Nancy Beall of WV; grandchildren, Johnny Sies, Jr. of Sykesville, Bonnie Hutchins and husband, Chris of WV and Ashleigh Fadely of Sykesville; and great grandchildren, Seth and Desi Sies, Destiny Stansbury, and Camden and Carter Hutchins. She was predeceased by her son, David "Andrew" Humple; daughter, Patricia Stansbury; and brother, Charles "Sonny" Beall. The family will receive friends on Monday from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10am. Interment to follow at Mt. Paran Cemetery, Randallstown. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Haight Funeral Home & Chapel to help offset funeral expenses.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 21, 2020