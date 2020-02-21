Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map

Patricia Ann Humple


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Humple Obituary
Patricia Ann Humple, age 77, of Sykesville, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Northwest Hospital Center in Randallstown. Born February 12, 1943 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Charles & Ethel (Morris) Beall. She was the wife of the late Walter Humple, Sr. Her survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Johnny Sies of Sykesville; son, Daniel Humple of Finksburg and his fiancee, Susan; sisters, Penny Scott of WV and Nancy Beall of WV; grandchildren, Johnny Sies, Jr. of Sykesville, Bonnie Hutchins and husband, Chris of WV and Ashleigh Fadely of Sykesville; and great grandchildren, Seth and Desi Sies, Destiny Stansbury, and Camden and Carter Hutchins. She was predeceased by her son, David "Andrew" Humple; daughter, Patricia Stansbury; and brother, Charles "Sonny" Beall. The family will receive friends on Monday from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10am. Interment to follow at Mt. Paran Cemetery, Randallstown. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Haight Funeral Home & Chapel to help offset funeral expenses.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now