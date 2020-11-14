Patricia Ann Lundregan of Sykesville, MD (Formerly of College Park, MD), passed away at home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the age of 77 with her family beside her. Patricia was born on June 10, 1943 in Johnstown, PA the daughter of the late Robert A. Howard and the late Jessie Mae Vickroy. She will be sadly missed by her children Mark Lundregan (husband of Shawn Lundregan), Michelle McCarter (wife of Jeff McCarter), and Lisa Reeley (wife of Kevin Reeley). She will also be missed by her 7 grandchildren (Emily, Joshua, Matthew, Kate, Ayden, Dempsey, and Leland), whom she loved dearly. Funeral home visitation will be limited to family only due to statewide COVID 19 restrictions. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Carroll hospice/ Dove House 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21784. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com
