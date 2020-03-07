|
|
Patricia Ann (MuncK) McCumber, 74 of Westminster, MD Passed Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Dove House. Beloved wife of the late James L. McCumber. Born May 10, 1945 in Baltimore, MD the daughter of the late Carlton E. Munck, Sr. and Gertrude Ellen (Gray) Munck. Mrs. McCumber was a homemaker and her special achievements included being a Mother and Grandmother. Devoted mother of Kelli Ann Smith, Kara Lee and husband Randy Enos, Jason Troy and wife Jana McCumber, Jamie Lyn and husband Jason Holbert. Loving sister of William F. and wife Susan Munck and the late Carlton E. Munck, Jr. Dearest grandmother of Breanna and husband Alex, Sam, Joey, Olivia, Emma, Lucy and Ella. The Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 10 AM to 12 Noon at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784(beside S. Carroll High) with funeral services to follow 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD. Those desiring to make contributions may make them to the Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157 or Taylorsville-Winfield Lions Club, 3920 Buffalo Road, New Windsor, MD 21776 or The 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, Florida 32256. Online condolence at www.burrier-queen.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 7, 2020