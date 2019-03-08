Patricia Anne Vick, age 72 of Reisterstown, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Long View Nursing Home in Manchester. Born September 14, 1946 in Livingston, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Christian P. and Anne Anderson Boyer. She was the wife of the late Stephen Loyd Vick. She had been a homemaker and had been a volunteer with Camp Face. She loved the Chesapeake Bay and was an avid boater. She also enjoyed crafts and scrapbooking. She especially loved her dog "Moochie". Surviving are daughter Sandra Anne Dell and her husband James W. Dell IV of Littlestown, PA, grandchildren Ashley Anne Dell and James William "J.W." Dell V, great grandchild Brealynne Grace Dell, and cousin Joyce Schandelmeier and her husband Carl. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm and on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 10am-11am at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SPCA. Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary