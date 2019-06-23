Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Brown. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Krug Chapel at Carroll Lutheran Village 300 St. Luke Circle Westminster , MD View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Krug Chapel at Carroll Lutheran Village 300 St. Luke Circle Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Ann (LeBlanc) Brown, 78, of Westminster, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at her residence at Carroll Lutheran Village. Born April 18, 1941 in Blossburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Helen (Swinsick) LeBlanc and Joseph LeBlanc. She was the wife of Gary Allan Brown, her husband of almost 57 years. Before retiring she worked as a homemaker and bank teller. She was a member of St. Benjamin's Lutheran Church for over 20 years. She was a volunteer at Reese Fire Hall, Carroll Lutheran Village and her church. She was a member of Women of the ELCA and Red Hat Society. Besides her husband she is survived by daughters Michele Lynn (Brown) Cunningham and husband Patrick of Hunt Valley; Denise Elaine (Brown) Timon and husband Bill of Bel Air; sisters Wanda Koenig and Faye McLaughlin, grandchildren Lauren, Caitlin, Ashley and Liam and great-grandchildren Kaelynn and Jackson. She was predeceased by a son Gary Edward Brown and brothers Richard, Fred and Ralph LeBlanc. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Krug Chapel at Carroll Lutheran Village, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158 with her pastor, Rev. David Schafer and son-in-law Patrick co-officiating. The family will receive friends at Krug Chapel from 1 to 2 p.m. Inurnment will be private at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Benjamin's Lutheran Church, 700 Kriders Cemetery Rd., Westminster, MD 21158 or Carroll Lutheran Village Resident Assistance Fund, ATTN: Philanthropy Department, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

Patricia Ann (LeBlanc) Brown, 78, of Westminster, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at her residence at Carroll Lutheran Village. Born April 18, 1941 in Blossburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Helen (Swinsick) LeBlanc and Joseph LeBlanc. She was the wife of Gary Allan Brown, her husband of almost 57 years. Before retiring she worked as a homemaker and bank teller. She was a member of St. Benjamin's Lutheran Church for over 20 years. She was a volunteer at Reese Fire Hall, Carroll Lutheran Village and her church. She was a member of Women of the ELCA and Red Hat Society. Besides her husband she is survived by daughters Michele Lynn (Brown) Cunningham and husband Patrick of Hunt Valley; Denise Elaine (Brown) Timon and husband Bill of Bel Air; sisters Wanda Koenig and Faye McLaughlin, grandchildren Lauren, Caitlin, Ashley and Liam and great-grandchildren Kaelynn and Jackson. She was predeceased by a son Gary Edward Brown and brothers Richard, Fred and Ralph LeBlanc. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Krug Chapel at Carroll Lutheran Village, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158 with her pastor, Rev. David Schafer and son-in-law Patrick co-officiating. The family will receive friends at Krug Chapel from 1 to 2 p.m. Inurnment will be private at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Benjamin's Lutheran Church, 700 Kriders Cemetery Rd., Westminster, MD 21158 or Carroll Lutheran Village Resident Assistance Fund, ATTN: Philanthropy Department, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster. Published in Carroll County Times on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close