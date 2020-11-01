Patricia R. Carnaggio, 62, of Westminster, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. Born October 4, 1958 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Al and Mary (Amos) Rocks. She was the wife of Terry L. Carnaggio. Pat was employed as a project manager for CitiFinancial. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her daughter, Maegan M. Campbell of Westminster; two sons, John S. Carnaggio of Hanover, PA and Bryan C. Carnaggio of Sykesville; three grandsons, Aidan T. Michielli, Nathan Carnaggio, and Colton Carnaggio; two granddaughters, Marlee Carnaggio and Harper G. Carnaggio; two brothers, Michael Rocks and Albert Rocks; and two sisters, Emma Riley and Sharon Michel. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 2901 Bloom Road, Finksburg. Memorials are suggested to the charity of your choice
.