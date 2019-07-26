Carroll County Times Obituaries
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
View Map
Patricia Carol Stewart Obituary
Patricia Carol Stewart, 78, of Silver Run, Maryland, died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at home. Born April 6, 1941 in Danese, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Herman and Mattie Lorraine (Bennett) Ballengee. She was the loving and devoted wife of 58 years to Kenneth Lawrence Stewart. Patricia worked as a certified medical aid with various long term care facilities in Carroll County. She was a member of Community Baptist Church in Westminster. She enjoyed camping, laughing and having a good time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Surviving in addition to her husband Ken are daughters, Anita Carol Franklin and husband Ricky of Taneytown, Drema Gail Wentz and husband Harry of Manchester, and Teresa Lynn Davis and husband Michael of Taneytown; sister, Gloria Mae Crocker of Manchester; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by daughters, Evelyn Faye Boone and Katherine Louise Caltrider; and by a sister, Constance June Dunning. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 28th and Monday, July 29th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 26, 2019
