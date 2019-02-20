Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Patricia A. Feeser, age 70, of Berlin, MD. died Friday, February 15, 2019 at Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach, FL. She was born in Frederick, MD and was the daughter of the late William O. and Ellen Louise (Hartsock) Fox Sr. Patricia had worked at C & P Telephone Company for 4 years, was a store manager for Feeser Building Supply and was Head waitress at Horizon's Restaurant (Clarion) in Ocean City for 17 years. She was a member of Taneytown Baptist Church, Capital District Kiwanis International Past First Lady 1986-87, Capital District Kiwanis Foundation Tablet of Honor recipient, Boumi Shrine Past Chief Ambassador First Lady and Supreme Forest Tall Cedars of Lebanon of North America former First Lady in 2013. Most of all she was the best wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and masonic support lady. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Richard G. Feeser Sr. of Berlin, MD; a daughter, Michelle L. Taylor and husband Patrick "Sam" of New Oxford, PA; a son, Richard G. Feeser Jr. and companion Nichol Moeller of Taneytown, MD; a brother, William O. "Bill" Fox Jr. of Ellicott City, MD; a sister, Gloria Robertson of Hanover, PA; four grandchildren, Matthew Taylor (Amber), Patrick Taylor (Amanda), Zachary Taylor (Tiffany) and Autumn Feeser; two great-grandchildren, Levi Sneeringer and Ethan Taylor. She was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Fox.Friends may call on Thursday evening, February 21, 2019 from 4 pm to 7 pm at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, DE. A viewing will be held on Friday from 4 pm to 8 pm at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Taneytown, MD and on Saturday 9:30 am to 11 am at Taneytown Baptist Church where a funeral service will begin at 11am. Burial will be in Grace United Church of Christ Cemetery in Taneytown, MD.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Supreme Forest of Tall Cedars Foundation, (Muscular Dystrophy Research) 4309 Linglestown Road, Suite 116, Harrisburg, PA 17112. Condolences may be sent by visiting

19 South Main St. P.O. Box Box 267

Selbyville , DE 19975

Funeral Home Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St. P.O. Box Box 267
Selbyville , DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 20, 2019

