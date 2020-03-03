|
Patricia "Patti" Grace Walsh, 66, of Westminster, Maryland died peacefully, going home to the Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born July 7, 1953 in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late George P. Walsh, Sr. and Mary C. (Weinhold) Walsh. Patti worked for McDaniel College formerly Western MD College for over 21 years. In 1998 she started Grace Joy's Cleaning services and also worked for Sheetz in both Westminster and Manchester. Patti had a deep and abiding faith in God and loved her church family at Firm Foundation Worship Center in Westminster. She attended the Westminster Senior Center, volunteered with the local soup kitchen, and loved going to the beach. Fall was her favorite season of the year. Surviving are daughter, Kimberly Joy Walsh Gregory and husband Douglas of Westminster, brothers, Michael E. Walsh of Hampstead, Johnny A. Walsh and wife Barb of DE, and Fred B.T. Walsh of Westminster; sister, Mary Ann Condon of Westminster; special nephew, Michael Walsh of Westminster; special nieces, Susie Woodie of Westminster, and Nancy Gates of Hanover; brothers-in-law, Charles "Chuck" Kenyon of Hanover, and Barry Haines of Taneytown; sisters-in-law, Harriet Dowden of Westminster, and Debbie Walsh of Finksburg; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Eleanor J. Kenyon, Theresa Collins, and Margaret E. Haines; brothers, George P. Walsh, Jr. and Charles R. Walsh. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster. Burial will follow in Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 4th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with final expenses.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 3, 2020