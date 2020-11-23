Patricia Jane Hawse, age 83, of Keymar, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore. Born November 27, 1936 in Mt. Airy, she was the daughter of the late Everest Franklin Duvall and Elizabeth Catherine Huffer Duvall. She was the wife of Robert Allen Hawse, who predeceased her on November 17, 2002. Pat was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Mom Mom. She had a kind and gentle nature and always made people around her laugh (or roll their eyes). She made friends everywhere she went and loved to be able to help when anyone needed a little lift. My mom was the strongest woman I've ever met. She wasn't afraid of anyone or anything and was up for any adventure that came her way. She was a fierce Mama Bear. She loved to cook and the first two questions to any visitor were, "are you hungry" and "have you eaten". A farm girl at heart, she loved animals and gardening, even though she had a totally brown thumb. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Yingling of Keymar; sons and daughters-in-law , Mark and Kathy Hawse of Salem, OH, Ronald and Leigh-Anne Hawse of Keymar, David and Kimberly Hawse of Pylesville; 10 grandchildren, Sean Lewis, Neal Lewis, Rachel Fowler, Jennifer Gray, Kassie Hawse, Jim Hopping, Kaytlyn Hawse, Michaela Hawse, Stephen Goetz and Carmela Hood; 14 great-grandchildren, Kylee Lewis, Bradley Lewis, Gage Lewis, Zach Little, Sean Lewis, Annabelle Lewis, Brooke Lewis, Natalee Daughton, Marcus Daughton, Graydan Shettle, Margaret Lombardo, Samantha Fowler, Stephanie Fowler and Franklin Fowler; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Brinley Hood and Olive Zipp. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Lesley Michelle Lombardo on January 12, 2020; and her brother Aubrey Lee Duvall. There will be no services at this time. A memorial service will be held in the Spring. Memorial contributions may be made to the New Midway Volunteer Fire Company, 12019 Woodsboro Pike, New Midway, MD 21775 or to Operations Paws for Homes, P.O. Box 35606, N. Chesterfield, VA 23235. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com