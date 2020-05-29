Patricia L. Clegg, 83, of Littlestown, PA passed away on May 24, 2020 at home. She was born in Reisterstown, MD on November 19, 1936 to the late Archie and Margaret (Murray) Reisberg and was the widow of Arthur Clegg to whom she was married since 1955. Patricia was a rural delivery mail person with the United States Postal Service. She is survived by four children, A. Daniel Clegg of Arendtsville, Cindy Deardorf and Jeanne Feezer, both of Littlestown and Ivy Wolf of Bonneville; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, two sisters and one brother. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 29, 2020.