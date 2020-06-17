Patricia L. Cull, 80, of Westminster, Maryland died peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Lorien Nursing and Rehab Center in Mt. Airy. Born June 26, 1939 in London, KY she was the daughter of the late Hubert and Elizabeth "Bess" (Wagner) Herron. She was the wife of the late Charles William Cull, Sr., who predeceased her in 2014. Pat was a successful realtor in the state of Maryland, especially the Carroll County area, for many years. She was an advocate for the MVA's Organ Donor Program. Pat was passionate and dedicated in everything that she did. She loved all her family and all her friends dearly. She dedicated her life to caring for others, especially her husband, children and grandchildren. She looked forward, every year, to spending time with her sisters and brothers at their annual family reunion. Pat had a strong and solid faith in God, which guided her in all that she did. Her goodness and kindness will greatly be missed. Though you have died "Grands", we know that you will never leave us. "For God so loved the world that He gave His only Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life." John 3:16 Surviving are son, Christopher T. Cull and wife Heidi (Eckhardt) Cull of Westminster; grandchildren, Chasity Nicole Watring and Christopher Charles Cull; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis J. Price of Florence, KY, Janet M. Tucker and husband Barry of Florence, KY, Marti S. Hunt and husband Thomas of Covington, KY; brothers, H. Geoffrey Herron of Westminster and Thomas Herron of Covington, KY; and numerous nieces and nephews. Patricia was predeceased by a son, Charles William Cull, Jr. "Chuck"; sister, Betty A. Sizemore; brothers, Terry D. Herron and Donald R. Herron. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens 2800 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg with the Rev. Fredi P. Eckhardt officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 19th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis Street, Westminster. Memorial contributions may be made to University of MD Medical Systems Foundation (umms-foundation@umm.edu).



