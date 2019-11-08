Patricia J. Mills 85, of Selborne House in Ellicott City, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Born on August 23, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Harry M. McCrum and Daisy B. (Geldner) McCrum. After her family moved to Maryland, her mother placed her and her siblings in the Baptist Home for Children in Washington, DC where lived for 5 years. Her first job was with the telephone company as an operator. She then married and started a family. She worked for the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission for over 24 years before retiring in 1999. Upon retiring, she got herself a little Yorkie named Polly and they were inseparable until Polly's death in 2009. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She traveled on 4 cruises where many memories were made to last a lifetime. She is deeply loved and will be deeply missed every moment of every day by all who knew her. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Jody Engelmann of Mastic Beach, N.Y., Cynthia Testerman and her husband Bobby, Tracy Mason and her husband Donald, all of Westminster, MD, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by the father of her daughters, Charles B. Winegar, Jr. In addition she was predeceased by her siblings Barbara Callison, George McCrum, Larry McCrum and Donna McCrum. She is survived by special friends, Myra Pilkerton and Alice Mills. She will forever be known as our beloved Mom, Nanny & GG. Family will receive friends at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike Ellicott City, MD 21043 on Monday from 2-4pm and 6-8pm where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 11am. Interment to follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice of Howard County. www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 8, 2019