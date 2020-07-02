Patricia "Tish" Ann Pickard, age 79, of Dagsboro, DE, formerly of Carroll County, MD, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, DE. She was born in Washington, D.C. on July 8, 1940, daughter of the late James A. Huntt and the late Alice (Evans) Huntt. Tish married the love of her life, Robert Edward Pickard, Sr. in 1961. She will be remembered as a loving woman who gave wholeheartedly to her family and local charities. Tish was a talented painter, loved taking care of her grandbabies, and was a phenomenal cook and baker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Huntt; and a sister, Diane Carbonaro. Tish is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Robert Edward Pickard, Sr.; five sons, Robert E. Pickard, Jr. and his wife, Nancy, Daniel J. Pickard and his wife, Stacey, Brendan M. Pickard, Ryan C. Pickard and his wife, Emily, and J. Patrick Pickard; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Eileen Duke and her husband, Joseph, and Mary Huntt and her wife, Angela Creager; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Huntt; and a brother-in-law, Salvatore Carbonaro. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent by visiting



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store