Patricia Ray Quigley, 92, passed away peacefully July 27, 2019 at GBMC Hospital in Towson, Maryland of congestive heart failure. Born February 3, 1927 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Harry Mawson Smyrk and Mary Louise (Ray) Smyrk. The family moved to the Howard Park neighborhood in Baltimore where Patricia graduated from Forest Park High School. She is survived by three children, daughter, Andrea Thomas and partner, Stephen Carroll, of Hampstead, son Alan Mergenthaler and wife, Susan Sartorius Mergenthaler of Ellicott City, and daughter Jan O'Brien and husband Robert O'Brien of Towson, five grandchildren, Brian, Meghan, Rebecca, Michael, and Alex, and three great-grandchildren, Emma, Craig, and Declan. She is also survived by her brother, Ray McCahan Smyrk and wife Patricia Smyrk, niece, Kathleen and nephew, Michael. She had a career in office administration for insurance companies before retiring and moving to Carroll County. In retirement, Patricia was a devoted volunteer for The Carroll County Farm Museum and the Humane Society. She was an active member of the Carroll County Senior Center in Hampstead and involved with her Manchester Manor community. Her interests included quilting, embroidery, painting, hiking, sailing, playing tennis, dancing, and she had a deep love of animals and nature. At Patricia's request, her body will be donated to the Anatomy Board of Maryland for the advancement of medical science. A celebration of life gathering is forthcoming. In lieu of f lowers, please send contributions to the Carroll County Humane Society.

