Patricia R. Diener, 90, of Hanover, PA, and formerly of Westminster, MD, entered into God's eternal care, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Homewood at Plum Creek Retirement Community. Born May 20, 1930 in Hershey, PA, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Elva (Peters) Ritchie. Patricia was the loving wife of Henry C. Diener, Jr. with whom she shared 68 years of marriage. Patricia was a 1947 graduate of John Harris High School, Harrisburg, PA and a 1951 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, Philadelphia, PA. Patricia worked as a local representative for International Fellowship from 1978 to 1985 and as a clerk at Piece Goods Shop, Westminster, MD from 1986 to 1996. Patricia was a member of Westminster United Methodist Church, where she was active in the United Methodist Women, Staff and Parish relations, and was a Circle Leader. She was a volunteer with the Carroll County Food Sunday, a former volunteer with the Girl Scouts and awarded the "Hidden Hero" Award by Girl Scouts of America, a liaison to Iroquois nation, and a volunteer at Homewood at Plum Creek. Patricia was a beloved mother and grandmother who enjoyed sewing, cooking, and her time spent with family in Woodspring, a swimming and nature club in Marilla, NY. In addition to her husband, Henry, Patricia is survived by three daughters, Kathryn D. Widenhouse and husband Brett of Lake Wylie, SC, Cynthia L. Wilmot and husband of Daniel of Hanover, PA, Debra S. Noakes of Oaks, NSW, Australia (her Foreign Exchange Daughter that lived with the family from 1974-1975), eight grandchildren, Britta E. Anderson and husband Brian, Kurt C. Widenhouse, Philip J. Wilmot, Rachel J. Carson and husband David, Joshua D. Wilmot, Christina N. Von Hagel and husband Luke, Julia C. Wilmot, and Carmi E. Wilmot, and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Nancy E. Diener. Following cremation, a service will be held at a later date, when all can gather together safely. Burial will be in Meadowridge Memorial Park, Elkridge, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to honor the heroes at Homewood at Plum Creek. Contributions may be made to Homewood Resident Association Employee Christmas Fund, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331. The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store