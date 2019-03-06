Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Silberman. View Sign

Patricia Elizabeth Silberman, 81, of Westminster, MD, passed away on March 1, 2019 at the Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster, MD. Born in Birmingham, AL. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Rogers) Burke, and the wife of Steven R. Silberman.Pat attended Auburn University, graduated from Lamar State College in 1967, after which she taught Junior High School. She received her Law Degree from the University of Maryland. She practiced law from 1975 - 1995, concentrating in Corporate and Administrative Law. After her retirement, Pat bred and showed Tibetan Spaniels, and competing in dog shows across the eastern U.S. Pat was also an amateur radio operator. She particularly enjoyed talking to people from around the world from Montserrat B.W.I. during several vacations. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Steven R. Silberman of Westminster, MD; daughter, Elizabeth S. Yingling and husband Rob of Buffalo, WY; sister, Rebecca Allison of Greensboro, NC; and her three dogs: Montana, Scandal and Sailor. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Charles Burke, Jr., and Clayton "Kip" Burke.A celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date. To get service updates or to leave online condolences for the family, go to

