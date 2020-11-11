1/1
Patricia Sturgill
1944 - 2020
Patricia Theresa Sturgill, 76, of Hanover, PA, died on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Gettysburg Hospital in Gettysburg, PA. Born March 15, 1944 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Ethel (Smiarowski) Gawronski. Patricia was an employee of the State of Maryland, and prior to her retirement, worked as a constable in Baltimore. She loved reading, going to the beach at North Wildwood, NJ, and spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving are her daughter, Judith Royston and husband Tim of East Berlin, PA; grandchildren, Emma Rose and Lucas Paul Royston; and a sister, Gloria Mohr of Cockeysville, MD. She was predeceased by sisters, Gertrude Petroski and Elizabeth Snyder. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at MYERS-DURBRAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster, MD. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorial donations in Patricia's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
MYERS-DURBRAW FUNERAL HOME
NOV
14
Memorial service
02:00 PM
MYERS-DURBRAW FUNERAL HOME
