Patricia A. Turfle, 86, of Westminster, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at home. Born November 12, 1933 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Georgia Mae (Krebs) Wilhelm and William Wilhelm. She was the beloved wife of James W. Turfle, her husband of 34 years. She worked as a self-employed hair dresser. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Sabillasville and life member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Besides her husband she is survived by children Sheila Staley of Hanover, PA; Sharon Gruel (Jeff) of Westminster; Kenneth Staley (Beth) of Westminster; Bradley Staley of Westminster; Lyndon Staley (Linda) of Westminster; Jeffry Turfle (Susan) of Westminster; and Jena Rinehart (Bryan) of Westminster; sisters Wilma Gouge (Roy) of Bethlehem, MD and Doris Singer (Marvin) of Supply, NC. Also survived by a loving friend Teresa Few, Fur Baby T.J., 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. Pat was predeceased by brothers William and Robert Wilhelm and son Floyd Staley in January. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Meadow Branch Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 1, 2020.