Patricia Jeanne Walsh (Gloss), 62, of Finksburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Dove House in Westminster, after a courageous three year long battle with ovarian cancer. Born April 8, 1957 in Reisterstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Jerome J. and Jeanne G. Gloss. She was the beloved wife of Michael P. Walsh She was a graduate and three-sport athlete at Franklin High School in Reisterstown. She worked at Suburban Propane prior to becoming a co-owner of J.J. Gloss Appliances with her husband in Finksburg for over 30 years. She enjoyed laying in the sun on the beach, traveling (especially cruises), working in her yard, walking, following the Orioles, competitively playing cards and games, baking an enormous amount of sugar cookies for the holidays, and spending time with her family and friends. Also surviving in addition to her husband are son Matthew P. Walsh and wife Lauren of Westminster; daughter Elizabeth J. Walsh of Annapolis; brother Jerry R. Gloss and his wife Edie of Boulder, Co; grandchildren Nora and Callie Walsh; and numerous other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. If desired, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice ( carrollhospice.org ) or Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance ( ocrahope.org ). Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 22, 2020

