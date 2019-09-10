Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Zile. View Sign Service Information Hartzler Funeral Home 6 East Broadway Union Bridge , MD 21791 (410)-775-7200 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hartzler Funeral Home 6 East Broadway Union Bridge , MD 21791 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Hartzler Funeral Home 6 East Broadway Union Bridge , MD 21791 View Map Interment Following Services Mountain View Cemetery Union Bridge , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Ann Zile, age 82, of Union Bridge, died Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center, Westminster. Born June 3, 1937 in Frederick, she was the daughter of Lena Katherine Toms Blume of Keymar and the late Melvin Francis Blume. She was the wife of the late Daniel Ernest Zile, her husband of almost 54 years, who predeceased her in 2009. Mrs. Zile was a 1955 graduate of Elmer Wolfe High School. She was formerly employed as a substitute teacher, an income tax preparer, and retired as a teller from PNC Bank, Union Bridge. She was an active life member of the VFW Post 8806 Auxiliary, Union Bridge, where she served as treasurer, secretary and district president, among many others. She enjoyed dancing, going on bus trips, gambling and attending family reunions. Surviving, in addition to her mother, are daughters and spouses, Peggy and Allen Ziegler of Harpers Ferry, WV, Dawn and Bret Grossnickle of Union Bridge; son and spouse, Daniel and Bobbi Jo Zile of Harpers Ferry; grandchildren, Eric Zile and Robin, Chris Ziegler and Toni, Stacey Jones and Justin, and Logan and Mason Grossnickle; great-grandchildren, Danielle, Hailey, Jack, Christopher, Julia, Shenandoah, and Bodhi (on the way); and brother, Robert Toms and wife Angel of Keymar. The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6 E. Broadway, Union Bridge on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. Deacon Charles Barnhart, pastor of Keysville Evangelical Lutheran Church, will officiate. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Union Bridge. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

