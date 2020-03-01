Patrick Lee Geary, Sr., 79, of Westminster, died Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Born June 13, 1940 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Virginia (Spurry) Geary and Howard W. Geary. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Bonnie (Bathon) Geary. Before retiring he worked as a Maintenance Supervisor at McDaniel College. He enjoyed gardening, growing, woodworking and working on cars. He was proud of 47 years of sobriety. He was a member of Christian Missionary Fellowship Maryland Church. Besides his wife, he is survived by son Patrick L. Geary, Jr. and Rebecca of Exmore, PA; daughters Kelley L. Geary of Westminster and Shannon V. Mowl and husband Steve of Boring, MD; grandchildren Kristin Smith, Laura Geary, Madison and Morgan Mowl and great-grandchildren Cayden and Kayleigh. He was predeceased by a son Sean M. Geary. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Bishop Robinson Fondong officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 1, 2020