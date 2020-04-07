Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Brown. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Visitation 12:00 PM - 12:30 PM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Visitation 12:30 PM - 1:00 PM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patsy Ann Brown, 81, of Westminster, passed peacefully on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her home in Westminster, Maryland. Born June 21, 1938 in Westminster, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Florence Close. Patsy retired from Black and Decker after 40 years. After retirement, she worked at Charles Carroll Elementary School as a cafeteria aide. She was a member at St. Mary's United Church of Christ in Silver Run, Maryland. She was also a member of the Westminster Moose. She enjoyed animals, the outdoors, planting flowers, and sitting on her porch with her beloved cat, Tiger. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her son Carney W. Ellison Jr. and his wife Dawn of Westminster, and daughter Connie A. Karsteter and her husband Burton of Hanover, Pennsylvania; Grandchildren Tiffany N. Masimore and husband Greg of Hanover, Pennsylvania, Brandon K. Vick and fiancé Tara Robertson of Hanover, Pennsylvania, and Zachary R. Vick and girlfriend Hannah Murray of Hanover, Pennsylvania; Step-grandchildren Jason B. Karsteter, Laura E. Karsteter, Anna N. Karsteter, and Emily R. Karsteter; Great-grandchildren Quentin Masimore, Blake Vick and Brynn Vick all from Hanover, Pennsylvania; Sisters, June Rittase of Hanover, Pennsylvania, Elaine Brown of Westminster, Maryland; and brother Ronnie Close of Westminster, Maryland. She was predeceased by her brothers Eugene (Bud) Close and Donald Close, both formerly from Westminster, Maryland. The Karsteter family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 from 12:00 to 12:30 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. The Ellison family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with her pastor Rev. Sam Chamelin officiating. Interment will be at St. Mary's United Church of Christ Cemetery in Silver Run. A special thanks goes to Patsy's caregivers (friends). Memorial contributions may be sent to the Carroll County Humane Society at

