Patti Ann Schammel, 59, of Westminster, was called home on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House surrounded by her loving family. Born December 31, 1959 in Baltimore City, she was the daughter of the late Murray and Ann Holmes Plaine. She was the loving wife of Gary Raymond Schammel, who she married on November 28, 1987. Patti worked as an account receivable associate for Skarda and Associates for about 24 years. She was a long time member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Owings Mills. Patti was an avid reader, loved to drink tea, long walks and biking. She was a loving person, who above all, loved to spend time with her family. Surviving in addition to her husband are sons Matthew Schammel and wife Rebecca of Westminster and Timothy Schammel of Hampstead; grandchildren Dawson and Harper Schammel; siblings Walter Plaine and wife Kathy of Essex, Sharon DeHaven of West Palm Beach, FL, Michael Plaine and wife Cheta of Dundalk, and Rosemary Rode and husband Albert of Perry Hall; and 7 nieces and nephews. The family will welcome friends on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 3 to 5 pm and 7 to 9 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd, Westminster. A funeral service will be held on October 8, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Meadow Branch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patti's name to the Glioblastoma Foundation, PO Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 6, 2019