Paul A. Harris, Sr., 73, of Westminster, passed away on March 17, 2019 at his home. Born March 9, 1946 in Cumberland, MD, he was the son of the late George and Mary (Epperly) Harris. He was the beloved husband of Johanna C. (Petenbrink) Harris, his wife of 53 years. He was a member of Greenmount UM Church and loved golfing, sports, walking and gardening. Surviving in addition to his wife is daughter, Tammy S. Debelius and husband Michael of Hampstead; sons, Paul Harris, Jr. and wife Jen of Versailles, OH, Douglas Harris and wife Christine Kempf of Westminster, Gary Harris and wife Mary of Westminster; granddaughters, Christie Debelius of Bloomington, IN, Faith Debelius of Hampstead, Hope Debelius of Hampstead, Zoe Kempf-Harris of Westminster, Maya Kempf-Harris of Westminster, Abbey Degitz of Nottingham, MD; grandsons, Doug Degitz and Greg Harris, both of Westminster. He was predeceased by a brother, George David Harris. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 S. Main St., Hampstead. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 11:00 am at Eline Funeral Home. Interment will be in Greenmount United Methodist Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to ALS Assn., Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002.

934 S Main St

Hampstead , MD 21074

