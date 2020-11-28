1/
Paul Bernard Reynolds
Paul Bernard Reynolds, 90, of Catonsville, MD, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Charlestown Senior Living, Catonsville, MD. Born on July 4, 1930 in Uniontown, PA, he was the son of the late Cecil Edison and Anna Mae Grimm Reynolds. He was the beloved husband of 62 years to Paula R. Reynolds. Years ago, Paul was an operations foreman for Baltimore City. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and he served during the Korean War. Paul was a devoted member of Reisterstown Baptist Church for over 50 years. After retirement, he continued to serve his community by delivering food to those in need. Surviving him in addition to his wife is his niece: Jeanne Berger and numerous extended family. He was predeceased by step-siblings: Robert Mitchell, Gerald Mitchell, Donald Mitchell, Jack Mitchell, James "J.C." Mitchell, and Lola Chess. Funeral services and interment are private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD and online condolences may be made at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
