Paul Warren Carmine, 90, of Westminster died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Carroll Hospital Center. Born January 1, 1930 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Earle Joseph Carmine and Mary Alice Burneston Carmine. He was the husband of Myrtle Lea Carmine (nee Bittner). They had been married for almost 70 years. Paul had worked for and retired in 1985 from IBM as a district sales manager. He enjoyed swimming, shopping, the Washington Redskins and spending time with his family. He was the last of his immediate family and a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Community. In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by son and daughter-in-law James Joseph Carmine and Carla, daughters and sons-in-law Mary Catherine Shankel and Bruce, Deborah Ann Westerman and her late husband Stephen, Cynthia Lea Escobar and Francis, Jeanne Marie Gladfelter and Todd, Sandra Elaine Burdette and Paul, eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday, 11:00 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 915 Liberty Road, Eldersburg, MD with the Rev. Fr. Neville O'Donohue officiating. Entombment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring. The family will receive friends Friday from 6-8 PM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD. In lieu of flowers, sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions to St. Joseph's Catholic Church or to a . Online condolences welcomed at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 26, 2020