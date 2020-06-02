Paul Edward Stonesifer, 73, of Emmitsburg, Maryland passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Gettysburg Hospital. Born July 29, 1946 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late John Stonesifer and Lenora E. (Keeney) Stonesifer Speilman. He was the loving and devoted husband of 51 years to Linda P. (O'Brien) Stonesifer. Paul was a graduate of Emmitsburg High School in 1964. He worked for most of his career over 44 years as a painter with Stuller Construction Company in Taneytown. He attended Tom's Creek United Methodist church in Emmitsburg. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Surviving in addition to his wife Linda are daughters, Tammy Liller of Thurmont and Barbara Lear and husband George of Shiloh, IL; grandchildren, Andrew and Owen Liller, River, Reeve, Raeleigh and Rydan Lear; sister, Linda Erb and husband Bill of Union Bridge; brother, John Stonesifer and wife Shirley of Keysville; sister-in-law, Donna Shiles of North East; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Stonesifer. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks must be worn in the funeral home and social distancing should be observed. A private burial and graveside service for the family will be held on Thursday at Keysville Union Cemetery in Keymar with Rev. Heath Wilson officiating.



