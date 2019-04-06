Paul F. Boyd Jr. 63 of Union MIlls,Maryland died on April 02,2019 at his home from cancer. Born on February 16,1956,he was the son of the late Paul F. Boyd Sr. and Marie Schuchart Boyd. Surviving are his sons Paul F. Boyd III,Dustin C. Boyd and Ethan H. Boyd. Grandchildren are Dayland, Brendon and Remington Boyd. Sisters are Sandra Carter and Joyce Spangler. Brothers are Jay Boyd and Guy Boyd. He was predeceased by sisters Edna and Diane Boyd.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 6, 2019