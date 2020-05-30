Paul Walter Hendrickson, 72, of Littlestown, PA died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home with his family at his bedside. Born June 13, 1947 in Cumberland, MD, he was the son of the late Paul William and Mary (Hardinger) Hendrickson. He was the devoted husband of the late Sharon Elizabeth (Smith) Hendrickson. They were married for 46 years. She passed on July 11, 2015. Paul was a Civil Engineer with Bechtel Corporation in Frederick, MD for 41 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed flower gardening, going to car shows, watching and attending races, spending time with family, and was considered a handyman by all. Surviving are his sons, Eric Hendrickson and wife Teresa of Frederick; Adam Hendrickson of Johnson City, TN, and Nathan Hendrickson and wife Jaime of Union Bridge; sister, Gloria Bradmon and husband Tom of Chester, VA; grandchildren, Morganne, Savannah, Hayleigh, Wyatt, Jeweliana and Chase; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by infant daughter, Heidi, in 1974. The family will receive friends 10 -11 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks must be worn in the funeral home and social distancing should be observed. A graveside service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Springfield Cemetery in Sykesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frederick Health Hospital's Cancer Center, 400 W. 7th St., Frederick, MD 21701, or to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAWFH.COM..
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 30, 2020.