Paul Horns, 83, of Carroll Vista in Taneytown, MD, formerly of New Hampshire, died on Friday, January 10, 2020 at University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Center as the result of an automobile accident in Keymar. Born February 22, 1936 in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Nathan and Vera (Schwartz) Horns. He was the devoted husband of Jeanne (Sevick) Horns, to whom he was married for 47 years. Paul retired from CICA (Combined Insurance Company of America) where he was employed for more than 40 years and rose to the position of Vice President. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War. He was a gifted painter who enjoyed working with a variety of mediums. He enjoyed traveling, volunteering with various veterans organizations, playing pool and spending time with family and friends. He was a fan of all teams Boston: the Red Sox, Celtics, Patriots and Bruins. Surviving, in addition to his beloved wife Jeanne, are children, Julie Horns of Bedford, NH, Joshua Horns of Danville, NH, Cindy Harris of SC, Terri Jo Hague and husband Tim of Richmond, VA, and Lori Alexander and husband Dan of Richmand, VA; sisters-in-law, Linda Webster and husband Larry of Keymar, and Nancy Horn of Las Vegas, NV; brother-in-law, James Sevick and wife Sue of Keymar; grandchildren, Foster, Benjamin, Jennifer, Sydney, Paris, Kristin, and Melissa; great-granddaughter, Olivia; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by an infant son, Jon Paul, a brother, Morton Horns, and a brother-in-law, George Sevick, Jr. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD with Monsignor Martin E. Feild officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Folds of Honor Foundation, Department 13, Tulsa, OK 74182, or to , 262 Danny Thomas Dr., Memphis, TN, 38105. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 14, 2020