Paul James Crowther, 79, of Westminster, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center.Born on October 19, 1939 in Wilkes-Barre, PA, he was the son of the late Franklin James and Helen Louise Brader Crowther. He was the loving husband of Phyllis P. Bragg Crowther, with whom he shared 51 years of marriage.Paul graduated from Kenwood High School in Baltimore and worked as a system analyst for several banks. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a long-time parishioner of St. Matthias Catholic Church, Lanham and most recently a parishioner of St. John Catholic Church, Westminster. Paul was a civil war history buff, and also enjoyed reading and yard work.Surviving in addition to his wife is son Steven James Crowther of Alexandria, VA; siblings Carolyn J. Erdman and Charles Crowther and wife Sharon, all from Baltimore; grandson Sullivan James Crowther; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family will welcome friends on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road., Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe Street, Westminster. Interment will be on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 am at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to SOAR at https://soar-usa.org/giving/Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 26, 2019