Paul Jerome Davis, 71, passed away in Norfolk on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Paul was born in Frederick, Maryland to the late Gordon and Myra Davis. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Davis; children, Paul Davis, Jr., (Linda) and Lawrence McCauley (Elaine); granddaughter, Emma Davis as well as numerous other family members and friends. He loved gardening, working jigsaw puzzles and was very artistic and talented. He enjoyed listening to traditional country music in his spare time. He retired from the town of Mt. Airy, MD working in maintenance. A visitation will be from 6-8pm, Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside location. A funeral service will be conducted at 2pm on Monday in the funeral home chapel, 5033 Rouse Dr., Virginia Beach, VA 23462. There will be a burial 2pm, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Oakvale Cemetery, Oakvale, WV. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.altmeyerfuneralandcremation.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 18, 2020