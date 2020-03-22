Paul Kenneth Horvath, 80, of Finksburg, MD, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Inspirations Memory Care in Westminster, MD. Born on May 5, 1939, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Joseph and Marie Raspe Horvath. He was the beloved husband of the late Regina Ann Horvath, who passed away in 2017. Years ago, Paul worked as an engineer for the State Highway Administration. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. Paul was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. His passion was sports, and he loved being a coach. He was an avid Orioles and Ravens fan. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Surviving him are children: Michelle Dailey and husband Steve of Finksburg, MD, David Horvath and wife Carol Garman Horvath of Westminster, MD, Julie McGraw and husband John of Manchester, MD, grandchildren: Nicholas Horvath, Ethan Rippey, Regan McGraw, Gabrielle Horvath, Riley McGraw, and Dalton Horvath, and a cousin: Sister Theresa Horvath, and his extended Chaney family of Richmond, VA. He was predeceased by a sister: Patricia Chaney. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Glyndon, MD. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 22, 2020