Dr. Paul P. Mallek
Dr. Paul Philip Mallek, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Gilchrist Center, Towson. Paul practiced Dentistry for nearly 45 years in the Patterson Park neighborhood where he grew up until he retired in 2016. Family, friends, neighbors and patients alike recall a warm, humorous, social, and playful personality - always willing to listen, empathize and offer some advice. Dad's mind never stopped thinking, contemplating, analyzing and anticipating. He had an aspiring imagination that was balanced only by the enduring sense of practicality that he applied to everything he pursued. He loved sports, good food, parties, music and dancing. We will always fondly remember fishing, card games, home improvement projects, kicking a ball - and the countless hours playing the piano or shooting pool (a passion for over 60 years). Dad fundamentally loved all aspects of life - and the seemingly endless stream of people with whom he joyfully shared his. We will truly miss him - his humor, his concern, his stories and his smile. Paul is survived by his wife Mary Ann, his children Joe and Julie, their families - Molly, Gabriel, Sully, Joey and Sydney, his sister Theo and his brother Emil. "God saw you getting tired - and a cure was not to be. So, he put His arms around you and whispered, 'Come with Me'". We love you, Paul. Services are private and arrangements handled by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 4, 2020
So very saddened to learn of Paul’s passing. We have fond memories of a good neighbor in Mayfield. We knew him to be a great guy and a loving family man. Prayers for Mary Ann, Joe, Julie and the grandchildren. Prayers also for Theo & Emil. May you each find comfort in his memory.
Ruth Barker & Family
Neighbor
September 4, 2020
Paul and I grew went to grammar school together and remained friends.
Even though I haven’t seen him in many years, we had many memories
of playing together, as children do. I don’t think you ever forget your
Childhood friends and always think of them fondly. This is how I remember him now and always will. Rest In Peace my friend, until we meet again. My condolences and love to Emil, Theo and Paul’s Family.
Amelia Silvestri Staylor
Classmate
