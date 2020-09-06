Paul and I grew went to grammar school together and remained friends.

Even though I haven’t seen him in many years, we had many memories

of playing together, as children do. I don’t think you ever forget your

Childhood friends and always think of them fondly. This is how I remember him now and always will. Rest In Peace my friend, until we meet again. My condolences and love to Emil, Theo and Paul’s Family.



Amelia Silvestri Staylor

Classmate