Father Paul A. Reich, SM born Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, professed first vows in the Society of Mary (Marianists) in 1946, perpetual vows in 1950, ordained in 1957. He entered into eternal rest April 4, 2019, in Dayton, OH. He was son of the late Ambrose and Alma (Thoma) Reich; and proceeded in death by his sister Helen, survived by his brother Joseph and his wife Ann. Father Paul taught and was chaplain at Marianist schools in Mineola, New York; Cleveland, Ohio; Dayton, Ohio; Hollywood, Florida; and Chester, Pennsylvania. For years he was a very loved assistant pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Community in Eldersburg, Maryland. Visitation from 3:45 to 5:00 PM April 12, 2019 at Queen of Apostles Chapel, Mt. St. John, 4435 East Patterson Road, Dayton, Ohio. Mass of Christian burial follows at 5:00 P.M. Interment immediately following the Mass at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Mt. St. John, Dayton. Memorial donations to the Marianists, 4425 West Pine, St. Louis, MO 63108 or Marianist.com/donate. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.
