Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533

Paul Strevig Crowl, 92, of Taneytown, formerly of Sandymount, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born January 31, 1928 in Union Mills, he was the son of the late Sterling and Beulah Strevig Crowl. He was the husband of Sarah Cassell Crowl, his loving wife of 72 years. Paul was a graduate of Westminster High School Class of 1945. He was a proud veteran and served two years in the U.S. Army Medical Corp at the end of World War II. After working 33 years at the Baltimore Sun Paper Pressroom, he retired in 1990. He enjoyed gardening, singing in the church choir, and hunting with his hound dogs. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Surviving in addition to his wife are his four daughters, Linda (Jack) Cline, Ricki (Eddie) Herdendorf, Leslie (Richard) Krause, and Melody Dodamead; 4 grandchildren, Nici (Jason) Pfeiffer, Thomas and Sarah Dodamead, and Jennifer (David) Lemon; 4 great-grandchildren Kadence, Carson, Harrison Pfeiffer and Lydia Lemon; and his sister Nancy King. The family will welcome friends on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11 am until the start of funeral services at 12 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Interment with military honors will follow at Sandymount Cemetery, Finksburg. Online condolences may be offered to the family at





