Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Brosenne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Vernon Brosenne


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Vernon Brosenne Obituary
Paul Vernon Brosenne, age 77 of Woodbine, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. Born October 20, 1941 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Norman and Mary Brosenne. He was the husband of Bong Cha Brosenne. He was the devoted father of Deborah, Barbara, Mary, Paul, Franklin, Timothy and Kimberly. He is survived by 7 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his children Virgina and George Brosenne. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 10 am until 11am at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville where funeral services will begin Thursday at 11am immediately following the visitation. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now