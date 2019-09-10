|
Paulette A. Palmer (nee Guziewicz), 75 of New Windsor, MD passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Westminster, MD. She was the beloved wife to the late Arthur J. Palmer. She was born May 20, 1944, in Scranton, PA the daughter of the late Peter Guziewicz and the late Josephine Lambert (nee Stahursky). Paulette was a Bank Manager at F & M Bank in Mt. Airy, MD. She loved cooking & baking and spending time with her family. Loving mother of Scott Palmer & wife Trish, Christin Osadciw & husband Nicholes, and Randy Palmer & wife Sherri. Devoted grandmother to Megan Palmer, Matthew Palmer, Catherine Osadciw, Emily Osadciw, Rachel Palmer and Sean Palmer. Loving great-grandmother of Lane Pierce. Also survived by her sister Josephine Kimmelman and many nieces and nephews. The Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 5-8 PM at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School) and another viewing will be held on Thursday, from 9:15- 10:15 AM at the Funeral Home, prior to heading to St. Joseph's Catholic church for Mass. Funeral Mass will be said on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 915 Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784. Interment to follow at Lake View Memorial Park Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 10, 2019