Paulette Mae Spriggs, 56, of Pikesville, MD passed peacefully on Tuesday, August 25th at the Dove House in Westminster, MD. She was born on September 12, 1963 in Westminster, MD. She obtained a Master's Degree in Sociology and worked for both the prison system and Baltimore City school system. She cherished time spent with her family and loved swimming and days spent at the beach. She loved reading and was a member of her book club for over 18 years. She was a volunteer at Gilchrest Hospice, member of St. Mark's on the Hill in Pikesville, MD, and member of Handicapped Encounter Christ. She is survived by her parents Paul and Joanne Spriggs of Sykesville, MD, by her brothers and sisters Roxanne Thompson and husband Jim of Wilmington, NC, Craig Spriggs and wife Laure of Westminster, MD, Shellie Harpine and husband John of Sykesville, MD, Lawrence Spriggs and wife Kate of Wilmington, NC, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her brother, Vincent Spriggs of Sykesville, MD. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, the funeral and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157.



