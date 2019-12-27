Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline B. "Pinky" Yohn. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUES, THE FOLLOWING OBITUARY DID NOT APPEAR IN THE DECEMBER 24, 2019 CARROLL COUNTY TIMES EDITION. Pauline "Pinky" B. Yohn of Westminster, born August 28th 1928 in Sykesville, passed away on December 22, 2019 at the age of 91. She was the daughter of Wilbur E Jenkins and Nellie Poole Jenkins. She was the beloved and devoted wife of Manro Yohn who predeceased her on December 14, 1995. Pinky loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed hiking, birdwatching trips to Shenandoah with her husband, many car trips and visits with her husband's sisters and their families and theater with her girlfriends. Pinky was a lifetime member of Westminster United Methodist Church. She worked in finance and management at Rosenstocks Ladies Shop, Liberty Loan, and she retired from the city of Westminster where she worked for years at City Hall. Pinky is survived by loving daughter Vikki Pauline Yohn Janocha and son-in-law Albert Janocha; granddaughters Jill Janocha Redmond and husband Derek and Jenna Janocha Hugg and husband Matthew; and great granddaughters Brynn and Bria Redmond and Haelyn Hugg, who lovingly called her Mom-Mom Pink. She is also survived by lifelong friend Letha Williams who was like a sister to her since they met in 1936. Pinky was also blessed to have very close ties with her husband's three sisters and their husbands who predeceased her, and is survived by their children, her beloved nieces and nephews, to whom she was Aunt Pinky. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, December 26th from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

