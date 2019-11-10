Pauline Emma Conroy, 94, of Hampstead, MD passed away on November 7, 2019 at the Dove House in Westminster, MD. Born January 21, 1925 in Littlestown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ligouri and Bertha (Hoff) Smith and the beloved wife of the late Richard Joseph Conroy, Sr. Pauline was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Young At Heart Senior Group and the Care and Share Group at St Bartholomew Catholic Church. She enjoyed working with her arts and crafts, playing bingo, dominos and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, husband and daughter, Patricia Sobotor. Pauline is survived by her two daughters, Carol Ann Weaver and husband Richard, Theresa Schaeffer and husband Roland; and three sons: Richard Joseph Conroy, Jr. and wife Joanne, Thomas Conroy and wife Cheryl and Steven Conroy and wife Pamela; 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and siblings Catherine Stafford, Margaret Sermons, Jane Chapman and Tom Smith. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 13th from 3:00pm - 5:00pm & 7:00pm - 9:00pm at the ELINE FUNERAL HOME - 934 South Main St, Hampstead, MD. A Requiem Mass will be held on Thursday, November 14th at 11:00 a.m. St Bartholomew Catholic Church - 2930 Hanover Pike, Manchester, MD with Rev. Michael Roach officiating. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Carroll Hospice Inc. - 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157 or St Bartholomew Building Fund, Box 448 Manchester, MD 21102 Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 10, 2019