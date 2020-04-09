Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Utz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline Elizabeth Utz, 99, formerly of Gettysburg, died Tuesday, April 7, at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Utz Terrace, Hanover. Born January 17, 1921 in Harney, MD, Pauline was the daughter of the late Noah I. & Ruth Naomi (Bowers) Wantz. She attended schools in Gettysburg and Baltimore County and finished her schooling in Carroll County. She was married to the late Clifton Coolidge Utz. They operated a cattle and horse farm in the Adams County area. Later, they owned and operated a restaurant in Taneytown. She owned and operated a day care center in her home in Gettysburg for over 30 years. Pauline enjoyed puzzles, computerized games, music, crossword puzzles, traveling and being with family and friends. In earlier years, she worked in Coulson's Restaurant in Hanover and various other businesses in Hanover and the Adams County area. She rode bicycles and took bus trips. Later in life, she was a member of the Gettysburg Walking Club, and Biglerville and Gettysburg Senior Clubs. She traveled extensively on buses, planes and cruises with family and friends. Pauline was a member of Foursquare Gospel Church, Gettysburg, where she volunteered with Vacation Bible School, the church nursery and organized and worked at the clothing bank for the church that was made available for the needy for many years. She later attended Gates of Praise Worship Center, Littlestown. Surviving are her daughters and their spouses: Beverly Ann Utz (Fekken) and Brock Alan Fekken of Gettysburg; Tammy Elaine Turner & James of Littlestown; her brothers Norman and Wayne Wantz, both of Littlestown; Joseph Wantz of Westminster and Roger Wantz of Mechanicsburg; her sisters, Alice Fritz of Gettysburg and Nancy Miller of Hanover; her grandchildren, Kimberly Nadine Brainard & Dennis Walter, Edward Rider & Melina and Brent Rider; her great granddaughter Angelina Alves and many nieces and nephews. Pauline was predeceased by her son, Ronald "Ronnie" Clifton Utz in 1973, her two sisters, Catherine Wantz and Viola Wentz and her two brothers, Roy and Glenn Wantz. Due to COVID-19, services are private with interment in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. Memorials in Pauline's name may be sent to Gates of Praise, P.O. Box 411, Littlestown, PA 17340.

