Pauline V. Wilson (92) of Hampstead, passed away on August 15, 2019 at the Golden Crest Assisted Living Facility in Hampstead, MD. Born February 9, 1927 in Baltimore County, MD, she was the daughter of the late William and Maude (Morris) Corbin and the devoted wife of the late Howard Wilson. Pauline was a member of the Young at Heart senior group. She enjoyed sewing and quilting. She was a stay at home mom who liked to cook and care for her family, because family was first and foremost in her life. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Pauline is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Howard Wilson, and daughter, Carolyn Webster. Surviving are her three daughters: Betty Jane Snyder of Hampstead, MD, Anna May Feddon of Joppatowne, MD, Paulette Wilson of Manassas, VA; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. A visitation will be held Friday, August 23, 2019, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Eline Funeral Home, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD. A Service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 1100 am at the funeral. Interment will be in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Memorials are suggested to Carroll Hospice, Inc., 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be made at

